Pics From Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan And Bhavana Pandey's 'Lazy Lunch.' Bonus - AbRam

Celebrated interior designer Gauri Khan, wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, stepped outside for a "lazy lunch" with close friends Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey on Saturday. Guess who accompanied Gauri at the lunch? None other than her little son AbRam. The girl gang was photographed arriving at the Tori restaurant in Mumbai's Khar locality. The Bollywood wives were twinning in white and blue outfits. While Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan picked white shirt and blue jeans for the lunch, respectively, Bhavana Pandey went for grey trousers. Sharing a picture from their get-together, also featuring their friends Pooja Dadlani and Tanaaz Bhatia, Maheep Kapoor wrote: "Lazy lunch with my crew #YUM! #Proseco and #Sushi = #HappyMe."

Gauri with AbRam.

Tiny AbRam looked cute in a red tee and blue shorts.

Maheep Kapoor happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Hey there, Seema Khan.

So cool, Bhavana Pandey.

Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey rose to popularity after they co-starred in Netflix's show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, which also featured actress Neelam Kothari. Maheep is married to actor Sanjay Kapoor and Seema Khan is the wife of actor Sohail Khan. Bhavana is actor Chunky Pandey's wife.

Gauri Khan, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari have been friends for over 25 years. Their daughters Suhana (Gauri), Ananya (Bhavana) and Shanaya (Maheep) are also BFFs. Gauri and her group often lip up Instagram by sharing amazing throwback pictures from their get-togethers and outings.

Bhavana Pandey's daughter Ananya is now an actress while Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are planning to enter into the entertainment industry.