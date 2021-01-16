Inside Karan Johar's House Party With Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Manish Malhotra And Others. See Pics

Manish Malhotra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: manishmalhotra05)

Highlights Sara Ali Khan picked a peach top and shorts for the party

Ananya can be seen sporting a white sleeveless top and jeans in photos

The duo were also pictured together in a car at Karan Johar's house

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday kick-started their weekend with a get-together. The duo, on Friday night, hung out with fashion designer Manish Malhotra at Karan Johar's house party, which was also attended by Gauri Khan and producer Ritesh Sidhwani and his wife. Manish Malhotra gave us glimpses of the in-house party on Friday by sharing two sets of pictures featuring himself, Ananya and Sara. In the photos, Sara Ali Khan can be seen dressed in a peach top and shorts while Ananya Panday can be seen sporting a white sleeveless top and jeans. Sharing the first set of pictures, the designer wrote: "#friday #fabulousness with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday #selfietime."

His caption for another post read: "#selfietime #fridayvibes."

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday were also photographed together in a car outside Karan Johar's residence on Friday night. Going by the pictures from last night's get-together, it appears that Ananya Panday arrived at Karan Johar's residence alone and left the party with Sara Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday photographed at Karan Johar's house.

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday at Karan Johar's house.

Ananya Panday arriving at the party.

Manish Malhotra spotted outside Karan Johar's house.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani and his wife Dolly were also pictured at Karan Johar's house.

Ritesh Sidhwani and his wife happily posed for the camera.

Among other guests who attended the house party were Nitasha Nanda and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani.

Screenshot of Manish Malhotra's Instagram story.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. Her next film is Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Ananya Panday's last film was Khaali Peeli. She has a couple of films lined-up now - she will next be seen in a film opposite Vijay Deverakonda (directed by Puri Jagannadh), as well as in Shakun Batra's romantic drama alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.