Jennifer Lopez Is A Ray Of Sunshine In New Pics. See What She Posted

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to rock every outfit on the planet. Be it a swimsuit or a printed jacket or the evergreen Versace piece, the singer-actress can pull off any piece of garment like a pro. The reason we brought this up today is because Jennifer Lopez summed up her current mood in her latest Instagram entry that she posted on Friday. The actress shared a set of sun-kissed pictures, in which she can be seen dressed in a yellow bikini and she looks every bit stunning. The 52-year-old star added a yellow heart emoji and she captioned her post: "Ciao."

Take a look at JLo's post here:

Jennifer Lopez trended a great deal a few days ago, when she made her relationship with actor Ben Affleck Instagram official. "52... What it do," she wrote sharing a photo album, which also featured a picture of her and Ben Affleck kissing. Now, that's the way to make it Instagram official.

In terms of work, Jennifer Lopez was last seen in the film Hustlers. She and Shakira also turned the Super Bowl halftime show into a giant dance party last year. Their iconic dance routine became an instant hit on social media.

The rumour mills about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck started when they were spotted on a vacation of sorts in Montana, earlier this year. The couple were reportedly spotted at JLo's Miami beach house as well. Also, they were reports of the couple sneaking in kisses in the middle of workout sessions. The Gigi co-stars were engaged back in 2002. However, it ended in a split two years later. JLo and Ben Affleck were married (and divorced) to Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner, respectively. They also broke up with their respective partners this year. JLo was previously dating Alex Rodriguez, while Ben Affleck was with actress Ana de Armas.