Jennifer Lopez Just Made It Instagram Official With Ben Affleck On Her Birthday. Can't. Keep. Calm

Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Jennifer Lopez gave us a glimpse of her birthday celebrations on Sunday

The last picture of her album features her kissing Ben

In a seperate post, JLo shared a video of herself recorded by Ben Affleck

The Internet can't keep calm as Jennifer Lopez just made it official with Ben Affleck on Instagram on her 52nd birthday. The actress and her former fiance re-ignited their romance earlier this year, following which they featured in headlines many times for being photographed together and stealing a kiss while working out in the gym. On her special day, Jennifer Lopez gave us a glimpse of her birthday celebrations with Ben Affleck, 48, on a yacht. In the first few photos, the actress can be seen posing for the camera looking surreal in a red bikini, which she paired with a shrug. As you move on to the last picture of her album, you come across a photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kissing passionately on the yacht.

Reacting to the post, producer Elaine Goldsmith Thomas commented: "I mean if you are going to Instagram official, do it like Jennifer Lopez." We agree. Artists Sara Shakeel commented: "We are living for this" while many fans just summed up their feelings with red heart and fiery icons in the comment section.

Sharing the photos, clicked by Ana Carballosa, who has worked with JLo many times, the actress wrote: "5 2 ... what it do ...." The photos show that age is just a number for the actress and if you are JLo, 52 looks like this stunning.

See pictures of Jennifer Lopez from her birthday celebrations (swipe left to see the actress and Ben Affleck stealing a kiss):

In a separate post, Jennifer Lopez shared a video of herself recorded by Ben Affleck. In the background, you can hear Ben laughing and recording a clip of the stunning birthday girl. "It's my birthday...5 2 ... what it do," JLo captioned the video. Take a look:

In 2002, Jennifer Lopez got engaged to her Gigli and Jersey Girl co-star Ben Affleck and before their wedding in 2003, Bennifer had split up. Post their separation, Jennifer and Ben Affleck were married (and divorced) to Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner, respectively. The duo rekindled their romance earlier this year and by April, reports of the couple spending a few days together in Montana and sharing a kiss while working out in the gym went viral on the Internet. Read here.

By making their relationship official on Instagram, birthday girl Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have made our day.