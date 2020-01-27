Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra's Dress Vs Jennifer Lopez's Iconic One From 20 Years Ago

Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra showed up on the Grammy red carpet in a white Ralph and Russo gown

Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra's Dress Vs Jennifer Lopez's Iconic One From 20 Years Ago

Priyanka Chopra (L) and Jennifer Lopez (R) . courtesy priyankachopra)

Highlights

  • JLo's dress was made of sheer tropical print fabric
  • Priyanka wore an embellished white outfit
  • Priyanka attended Grammys with husband Nick Jonas
New Delhi:

Exactly 20 years after Jennifer Lopez stopped traffic at the Grammy Awards in a now-iconic green Versace dress with a neckline that dipped beyond her navel, Priyanka Chopra showed up on the Grammy red carpet in a white Ralph and Russo gown that featured an equally plunging neckline. In no other way are the two dresses similar - Jlo's dress was made of sheer tropical print fabric and revealed most of her legs; Priyanka's pure white outfit was embellished with tassels and diamante. But there's no looking past the plummeting front, especially when the first dress has been seared into fashion-pop culture the way it has.

This channelling of Jennifer Lopez, deliberate or otherwise, did not escape Twitter, which had some thoughts on how Priyanka did versus the original, not much of it good.

Moral of the story - there is only one Jennifer Lopez.

Priyanka Chopra was at the Grammys this year as husband Nick Jonas' plus one. Jonas Brothers were nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song Sucker, losing to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' Old Town Road.

While they didn't take an award home, a good time was had by the Jonas Brothers and the 'J-Sisters' as Priyanka, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas (married to Joe and Kevin respectively). "So proud of this fam," Priyanka captioned this Jonas-special post:

The Grammys were held in Los Angeles on Sunday evening (Monday morning for India). It was a big night for Billie Eilish, who won Record, Album and Song of the Year. Read the list of winners here.

Comments
Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra GrammysJennifer Lopez

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Follow NDTV for live coverage of Delhi Elections 2020 and Union Budget 2020

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News