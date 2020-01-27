Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra's Dress Vs Jennifer Lopez's Iconic One From 20 Years Ago

Highlights
Exactly 20 years after Jennifer Lopez stopped traffic at the Grammy Awards in a now-iconic green Versace dress with a neckline that dipped beyond her navel, Priyanka Chopra showed up on the Grammy red carpet in a white Ralph and Russo gown that featured an equally plunging neckline. In no other way are the two dresses similar - Jlo's dress was made of sheer tropical print fabric and revealed most of her legs; Priyanka's pure white outfit was embellished with tassels and diamante. But there's no looking past the plummeting front, especially when the first dress has been seared into fashion-pop culture the way it has.
This channelling of Jennifer Lopez, deliberate or otherwise, did not escape Twitter, which had some thoughts on how Priyanka did versus the original, not much of it good.
Priyanka is paying homage to JLO's Iconic #GRAMMYs 2000 look. pic.twitter.com/rqZUMktqcQ— (@TheSambitsamaI) January 27, 2020
Priyanka Chopra trying to pull a JLO with the deep V and it gets a no from me— Walkerhamm (@WALKN_away) January 27, 2020
I hate her dress so much ugh yikes Priyanka thought u could pull off a similar Jlo jungle dress?! https://t.co/y9Vnl0euAT— Sia (@fcbsiaaaa) January 27, 2020
Priyanka's grammy outfit ate jlo tf uppic.twitter.com/Sn4EB0Gpgr— (@deepuclit) January 27, 2020
priyanka's dress looking like the white version of jlo's dress— (@prettypinkjm) January 26, 2020
Priyanka's dress was too ..... much. Too.... wanna be jlo... too much trying to start a convo. It was cringe. Sophie Turner's outfit was A+ .... but Ariana was best dressed. #GRAMMYs#RedCarpet— edna (@reverie_unclear) January 27, 2020
Moral of the story - there is only one Jennifer Lopez.
Priyanka Chopra was at the Grammys this year as husband Nick Jonas' plus one. Jonas Brothers were nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song Sucker, losing to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' Old Town Road.
While they didn't take an award home, a good time was had by the Jonas Brothers and the 'J-Sisters' as Priyanka, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas (married to Joe and Kevin respectively). "So proud of this fam," Priyanka captioned this Jonas-special post:
The Grammys were held in Los Angeles on Sunday evening (Monday morning for India). It was a big night for Billie Eilish, who won Record, Album and Song of the Year. Read the list of winners here.