Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra's Dress Vs Jennifer Lopez's Iconic One From 20 Years Ago

Priyanka Chopra (L) and Jennifer Lopez (R) . courtesy priyankachopra)

Exactly 20 years after Jennifer Lopez stopped traffic at the Grammy Awards in a now-iconic green Versace dress with a neckline that dipped beyond her navel, Priyanka Chopra showed up on the Grammy red carpet in a white Ralph and Russo gown that featured an equally plunging neckline. In no other way are the two dresses similar - Jlo's dress was made of sheer tropical print fabric and revealed most of her legs; Priyanka's pure white outfit was embellished with tassels and diamante. But there's no looking past the plummeting front, especially when the first dress has been seared into fashion-pop culture the way it has.

This channelling of Jennifer Lopez, deliberate or otherwise, did not escape Twitter, which had some thoughts on how Priyanka did versus the original, not much of it good.

Priyanka Chopra trying to pull a JLO with the deep V and it gets a no from me — Walkerhamm (@WALKN_away) January 27, 2020

I hate her dress so much ugh yikes Priyanka thought u could pull off a similar Jlo jungle dress?! https://t.co/y9Vnl0euAT — Sia (@fcbsiaaaa) January 27, 2020

Priyanka's grammy outfit ate jlo tf uppic.twitter.com/Sn4EB0Gpgr — (@deepuclit) January 27, 2020

priyanka's dress looking like the white version of jlo's dress — (@prettypinkjm) January 26, 2020