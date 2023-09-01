Jawan Advance Bookings: Shah Rukh Khan's Movie Sells 79,500 Tickets So Far

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the movie. (Courtesy: YouTube)

We can't keep calm with Jawan's advance bookings finally open in India. The tickets for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer are selling like hotcakes. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in a post on X (formerly called Twitter), revealed that SRK's Jawan has sold 79,500 tickets so far. He wrote, "Jawan advance booking status: Extraordinary trends. Note: Tickets sold for Thursday/ Day 1 at national chains…Update: Fri, 2.45 pm PVR + INOX: 66,000 [tickets] and Cinepolis: 13,500 [tickets]. Total: 79,500 tickets sold.” For the hashtags, he added, “SRK,” “Nayanthara,” “Vijay Sethupathi” and “Deepika Padukone." Jawan, directed by Atlee, will be released in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Check out Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

Earlier in the day, Taran Adarsh mentioned that Jawan sold over 40,000 tickets within two hours.

On Friday, the makers rolled out a promotional video of Jawan to announce that the advance bookings are finally open. The clip was shared by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment. “Aapki aur meri bekraari khatam huyi [The wait is finally over]. Advance bookings for Jawan are now live. So book your tickets now. Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” read the caption.

ICYMI, check out the trailer of Jawan here. Shah Rukh Khan shared it on Instagram with a text: "Of justice and a Jawan. Of women and their vengeance. Of a mother and a son. And of course, a lot of fun!!!Ready ahhh!!!"

Jawan's trailer was also showcased on Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa.

The cheer of the crowd is the testament of the storm that #Jawan is going to be! Right from the Burj Khalifa ????#ShahRukhKhan#Jawan#JawanInDubai#JawanCelebrationAtBurjKhalifapic.twitter.com/cjIRNF1nmn — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 31, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan checked into Dubai last night for the promotions of Jawan.Several videos of the actor dancing to the upbeat track Zinda Banda, and the Arabic version of Chaleya are going viral on social media.

Jawan's stellar cast includes the likes of Deepika Padukone (special appearance), Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Girija Oak, Ridhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureshi.