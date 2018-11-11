Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula And Arjun Celebrate Dad Boney Kapoor's Birthday Together With Major Fam-Jam

Maheep Kapoor Instagrammed this photo (courtesy maheepkapoor)

Boney Kapoor's birthday celebrations began on Saturday night with a house full of Kapoors! But Boney Kapoor's birthday was indeed made special by his children - Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor! Anshula and Arjun are Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona Shourie while Janhvi and Khushi are the filmmaker's daughters with Sridevi. Boney Kapoor's birthday turned out to be one more occasion which brought his four kids together, which also means, big brother Arjun Kapoor will not let the chance to troll Khushi slip. Sharing a photo from inside the fam-jam, Arjun wished Boney Kapoor in the most adorable way and teased Khushi in the most typical big-brother manner. On his birthday, Boney Kapoor was also joined by mom Nirmal Kapoor, brother Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Maheep and their children Shanaya and Jahaan.

Meanwhile, here's how Arjun captioned the post: "You made a film Called Mr India the film had a very relevant line 'Zindagi ki yahi Reet hai haar ke baad hi jeet hai' after the bad, comes the good. Dad, happy birthday have a lifetime full of happiness from your family, your 3 kids and Khushi the legend and your favourite child!" Earlier this year, Boney Kapoor's wife Sridevi died because of accidental drowning at a Dubai hotel, where she was attending the wedding of nephew Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala. Both Mohit and Antara were also part of Boney Kapoor's birthday bash:

Anshula Kapoor also sent out a birthday greeting to dad Boney Kapoor with a photo from last night:

After the party, Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor were photographed while seeing the guests off.

After Sridevi's sudden death in February this year, the four Kapoor children have visibly bonded like never before. Speaking at an event earlier this year, Boney Kapoor had said: "The way they (Anshula and Arjun) have accepted Janhvi and Khushi that has made me feel very relieved. My all four children are my strength."

Happy Birthday, Boney Kapoor!