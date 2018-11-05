Janhvi Kapoor Dug Up Old Video On Khushi's Birthday To Prove How She Was 'Bullied' By Her Baby Sister

Janhvi and Khushi in a still from a throwback video. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "Thanks for always putting up with my bullying": Khushi to Janhvi Khushi is the younger of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's two daughters Anshula Kapoor also shared a birthday post for Khushi

To wish her sister Khushi on her birthday, Janhvi Kapoor dug deep into her family video archive and came up with an adorable video of little Khushi 'bullying' Janhvi into dancing with her. "Just an example of how most of my childhood consisted of being bullied by you.... I still love you though, more than you'll ever be able to imagine. #hbd," Janhvi captioned the post. Khushi, who is currently outside Mumbai, commented on Janhvi's post: "Missing you. Thanks for always putting up with my bullying." Janhvi and Khushi are Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughters.

Take a look at Janhvi's adorable post here:

Such an adorable, adorable video.

Apart from Janhvi, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor also shared birthday posts for Khushi on social media. In his tweet, Ajun revealed that Khushi is their father's favourote child and a 'proper gunda':

Happy b'day to father's favorite child & a proper Gunda..umm not u #JanhviKapoor! #KhushiKapoor have a wonderful year but the Paps & the Papa are missing u so come back soon n don't forget the breakfast at Bubbys before u go. #paparazzilegend#youngestbrat#silentbutviolentkapoorpic.twitter.com/ZpckfPxvoN — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 5, 2018

Anshula instagrammed a collection of pictures and wrote: "Happy, happy birthday kiki!! You have the kindest heart of us all and I'm so proud to see you blossom into the woman that you are becoming! Work hard, shine on and show the world your beautiful heart because baby girl you are going to shine super bright, I can feel it with all my heart! May this year be even more lit than xxxtra hot Cheetos."

Khushi commented: "I love you... I miss you. Having cereal ice cream and thinking of you." Anushla and Arjun are Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona Shourie.

Janhvi Kapoor is an actor and she debuted in Bollywood earlier this year in Dhadak, which performed fairly well at the box office. She had also signed up for Karan Johar's Takht. Khushi, who reportedly wanted to be a model, is also an aspiring actress.