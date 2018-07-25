'Glad Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula And Arjun Have Come Together,' Says Dad Boney Kapoor

Arjun and Anshula with Boney Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi at Sonam's reception

Boney Kapoor finally opened up about how the coming together of his children Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula and Arjun Kapoor makes him feel at peace. Speaking to SpotboyE, Boney Kapoor talked about how the bond between his kids was fortified after the death of his wife Sridevi in February this year. The 62-year-old filmmaker told SpotboyE: "I am blessed to have these four. They love each other a lot and I am glad that they have come together. It was due to happen anytime, it just happened when something unfortunate happened. They are all my blood and they had to come around." Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children with first wife Mona Shourie, who died in 2012 while Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughters. Sridevi died in February this year.

Talking about the equation that his kids now share, Boney Kapoor gave special credit to his son Arjun, who is the eldest of his four children and told SpotboyE: "I give credit to all four, but yes, more to Arjun because he is the eldest. He flew in to Dubai to be with me. Anshula was in Mumbai with Janhvi and Khushi. They have happened through two different mothers but why should they get affected? They need their father now, and I am going to be around them."

Last month, when a Twitter user complimented Arjun and his sister Anshula for their great upbringing and how the duo were there by Janhvi and Khushi's side after Sridevi's death, Arjun replied: "Me and Anshula Kapoor represent our mother every single second we live. She would expect us to have been standing next to our father no matter what and be there for Janhvi and Khushi."

Hey @aakanksha3131 , me & @anshulakapoor represent our mother every single second we live...she would expect us to have been standing next to our father no matter what n be there for Janhvi & Khushi... thank you for ur kind words bout our mother...as she would say god bless u... https://t.co/xOBQgDE0pP — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 4, 2018

In the last few months, Arjun and Anshula have defended Janhvi and Khushi from social media trolls. When Janhvi was trolled for her choice of clothes, Arjun enraged on her behalf, tweeted: "It's shameful that your eye would go searching for something like this. Shame on you... this is how our country looks at young women yet another shining example... ashamed by this."

Meanwhile, Janhvi and Khushi often feature in Anshula's Instagram posts, which corroborate Boney Kapoor's statement. Arjun and Anshula were also there for Janhvi's big Bollywood debut. Both siblings watched Dhadak at a special screening and reviewed it in kind words. Anshula was always spotted by Janhvi's side during the screenings leading up to the film's release.

It's out today #Dhadak !!! @ShashankKhaitan has made a heart warming & yet gut wrenching love story....he's handled the 2 Of them so deftly. Ishan u have nailed the simplicity & energy of a young kid who just sees purity in love Janhvi u left me speechless so bloody proud of u... — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) July 20, 2018

Dhadak is running successfully in theatres since it released on July 20. The Shashank Khaitan-directed film has collected over Rs 44 crore till now.