A Kapoor-Fest In London: Janhvi, Khushi And Anshula Are Chilling Together

Where can you find Janhvi Kapoor currently? In London. Yup, that's where she's chilling with Khushi and Anshula Kapoor. Janhvi kick-started her much-need break after successfully launching the trailer of her Bollywood movieDhadak in Mumbai earlier this week. Janhvi, who co-stars with Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak, has been busy with her work commitments for Dhadak - Janhvi even skipped the big fat wedding of cousin Mohit Marwah's wedding in Dubai, where Sridevi died after accidentally drowning in a hotel bathtub. Dhadak went on floors in November last year and wrapped in April this year and this is Janhvi's first vacation since she began filming her maiden Bollywood project.
A glimpse of the Kapoor sisters - Janhvi, Anshula and Khushi - chilling in London was offered on Anshula's Instagram story, in which Janhvi can be seen posing with the bunny filter while Khushi and Anshula are all smiles for the selfie camera. Janhvi is the eldest of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's two daughters while Arjun and Anshula are the filmmaker's children with his first wife Mona Shourie, who died in 2012.
Check out how Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula are painting the town red. This was originally posted on Anshula's Instagram story.
Janhvi and Anshula, who were rarely spotted hanging out together when Sridevi was alive, are often photographed attending dinners and parties together. In a recent interview to a magazine, Janhvi said Sridevi's death brought the Kapoors together: "It's made us feel safe and secure. I think, even for Papa, it's a source of comfort. It's definitely tied us together. We've lost mom and I don't think that's a loss any of us will ever get over."
After the Dhadak trailer sent the Internet into a meltdown, a review arrived on Instagram from Anshula, who was already on her London vacation with big brother Arjun Kapoor. He was filming Namaste England in London and has now returned to Mumbai.
Aaaaaaah My cutie @janhvikapoor's trailer is out now for the world to see and I cannot be more proud, or more excited! My mind has officially been blown by both my Jaanu & @ishaan95! How phenomenal is the trailer and how fantastic are both of them?? Hit it out of the park and how! 20th July, why you so far away? Super duper excited for this one!! (link in my bio)
Meanwhile, Janhvi, Anshula and Khushi are not the only Kapoors one can spot in London. Kareena Kapoor is also having a blast with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur in the British capital and so are Janhvi's cousins Sonam and Rhea Kapoor. Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja is also there! The veeres are celebrating the success of Veere Di Wedding in London and are often catching up for meals, as revealed in viral photos on social media.
After the Kapoor vacation, Janhvi is expected to resume promotional duties for Dhadak. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak releases on July 20.