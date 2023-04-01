Jet Airways CEO Cleared His London Immigration In 10 Seconds. Here's How

Mr Kapoor cleared the immigration at the airport in just 10 seconds

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jet Airways, Sanjiv Kapoor, recently shared his unique travel experience at London's Heathrow airport. Mr Kapoor cleared the immigration at the airport in just 10 seconds through the E-enabled passport kiosk.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Kapoor said, "Cleared London Heathrow arrivals immigration in 10 seconds thru the e-passport kiosks. Global Entry-enrolled? Clear US arrival immigration in 10 seconds using facial recognition. No departure immigration for the UK and US. This is the way to go, Digital!"

He further shared, "Incidentally US Global Entry is open to Indian passport holders too. One has to enrol and pay a fee."

E-enabled passport: cleared London Heathrow arrivals immigration in 10 seconds thru the e-passport kiosks. Global Entry-enrolled? Clear US arrival immigration in 10 seconds using facial recognition. No departure immigration for UK and US. This is the way to go, Digital! — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) March 28, 2023

"With technology and services like e-passport kiosks and Global Entry, there is absolutely no human interaction required for arrivals immigration. Purely automated and digital. Long lines are when you don't have this and need to be manually processed by an immigration officer," he noted.

An E-passport is a combined paper and electronic passport, with an embedded Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip and antenna embedded as an inlay in the back cover. The passport's critical information will be printed on its data page and stored in the chip. It promotes transparency and security of travel documents.

Reacting to Mr Kapoor's tweet, a user wrote, "Insurance companies ask for entry and exit stamp for any claim.. what to do." Mr Kapoor replied, "Digital records. In Digilocker. That's the solution."

Last year, Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (Consular and Diaspora), Ministry of External Affairs said that e-passports would be fully functional in India by 2023.