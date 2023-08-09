Sanjiv Kapoor, Ex-Jet Airways Executive, Says Spammers Using His Name And Photo

He requested people to ignore and not entertain such calls.

Needless to say, no one likes spam or marketing calls as they are annoying and waste a lot of our time. Spam is a type of unwanted call that occurs when a person or company calls an extremely large number of people at once.

Recently, travel industry veteran and former Jet Airways CEO-designate Sanjiv Kapoor became the victim of such spammers who have been using his name, and picture to text other people. In a tweet, he raised the issue and complained that fraudsters have been calling and sending messages in his name while using US-based numbers. He requested people to ignore and not entertain such calls.

He tweeted, ''Please be warned that spammers with seemingly US-based numbers are calling various folks pretending to be me, using my name and DP photo. Please ignore these calls! Does anyone know who this can be reported to? Can @TRAI help? Thanks so much, Sanjiv.''

In another tweet, he tagged Gurugram Cyber Police and sought help from them. He wrote, ''Can anything be done to stop these spammers? Thank you.''

Notably, Mr. Kapoor stepped down as the CEO-Designate of Jet Airways in April 2023. The Jet Airways management committee in January asked Mr. Kapoor not to use the title of CEO till the troubled airline's ownership was completely transferred to a consortium of lenders. He continued as CEO-designate till he quit the airline. The airline has not flown since April 2019 due to financial troubles.

He then joined the Saudia Group in May 2023. Formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines, Saudia is the national carrier of Saudi Arabia.

Prior to this role, Mr. Kapoor was associated with a number of airlines, including SpiceJet, Vistara, and Go First, in various capacities.