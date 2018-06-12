Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak: 'Cannot Be More Proud,' Sister Anshula Posts

Dhadak: "Janhvi Kapoor's trailer is out now for the world to see and I cannot be more proud, or more excited," wrote Anshula

Janhvi and Anshula Kapoor photographed together in Mumbai (Image courtesy: anshulakapoor )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. My mind has officially been blown by both my Jaanu and Ishaan: Anshula
  2. Arjun had also posted a message for Janhvi
  3. Dhadak releases on July 20
Janhvi Kapoor's much-awaited Dhadak trailer released on Monday and her family was present at the launch to support her. While her siblings Arjun and Anshula are in London, the duo sent their best wishes to Janhvi through social media. Arjun had posted his message before the trailer released and said 'he's by her side.' Anshula shared a still from Janhvi and Ishaan's Dhadak and wrote, "My cutie Janhvi Kapoor's trailer is out now for the world to see and I cannot be more proud, or more excited. My mind has officially been blown by both my Jaanu & Ishaan. How phenomenal is the trailer and how fantastic are both of them? Hit it out of the park and how. 20th July, why you so far away? Super-duper excited for this one." "I love you," replied Janhvi.

Here's Anshula's post.
 


Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children with first wife Mona. She died in 2012. Sridevi, who died this February, was Mr Kapoor's second wife. Janhvi and Khushi are their daughters.

Dhadak is Janhvi's debut film. Remembering her mom Sridevi at the trailer launch, she said, "I miss her today." Dhadak is a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Janhvi also revealed that Sridevi wanted her do a film like Sairat. "I saw Sairat with mom at home and I remember telling her 'I wish that this was my first film and I could do something like it'. Me and mom had this big discussion on how she wanted a role like this for me and then you (Karan Johar) called and it happened," Janhvi said, news agency PTI reported.

Meantime, read Arjun's post here.
 


Dhadak directed by Shashank Khaitan, releases on July 20.
 

