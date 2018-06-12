Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak: 'Cannot Be More Proud,' Sister Anshula Posts

Highlights
- My mind has officially been blown by both my Jaanu and Ishaan: Anshula
- Arjun had also posted a message for Janhvi
- Dhadak releases on July 20
Here's Anshula's post.
Aaaaaaah My cutie @janhvikapoor's trailer is out now for the world to see and I cannot be more proud, or more excited! My mind has officially been blown by both my Jaanu & @ishaan95! How phenomenal is the trailer and how fantastic are both of them?? Hit it out of the park and how! 20th July, why you so far away? Super duper excited for this one!! (link in my bio)
Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children with first wife Mona. She died in 2012. Sridevi, who died this February, was Mr Kapoor's second wife. Janhvi and Khushi are their daughters.
Dhadak is Janhvi's debut film. Remembering her mom Sridevi at the trailer launch, she said, "I miss her today." Dhadak is a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Janhvi also revealed that Sridevi wanted her do a film like Sairat. "I saw Sairat with mom at home and I remember telling her 'I wish that this was my first film and I could do something like it'. Me and mom had this big discussion on how she wanted a role like this for me and then you (Karan Johar) called and it happened," Janhvi said, news agency PTI reported.
Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever @janhvikapoor cause your trailer comes out... Firstly, sorry I'm not there in mumbai but I'm by your side, don't worry. I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow ur own path & instinct. It's not gonna be easy but I know your are ready for all the madness that will ensue. All the best for #dhadak! I'm certain my friends @shashankkhaitan & @karanjohar have presented you & @ishaan95 as the modern Romeo & Juliet with elan !!!
Dhadak directed by Shashank Khaitan, releases on July 20.