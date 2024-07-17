Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Reacts To Ulajh Trailer: 'Mind Blown'

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Ulajh trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming filmUlajh released on Tuesday and it navigated its way to the trends list. The film features Janhvi Kapoor as a young officer in the Indian Foreign Services, who is tangled in a web of lies, deceit, betrayal and a conspiracy. Now, Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya has also reacted to the film's trailer. Sharing it on his Instagram stories, he wrote, "Wow wow wow. Mind blown." Besides Janhvi, the film also features Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Rajendra Gupta, Meiyang Chang and Jitendra Joshi.

This is what Shikhar Pahariya posted:

Sharing the trailer on Tuesday, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Everyone has a story. Every story has secrets. Every secret is a trap. Iss Ulajh ko suljhana is not going to be easy. Ulajh Trailer out now. In cinemas on 2nd August."

The movie has been directed by Sudhanshu Saria. Ulajh has been produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey under the banner of Junglee Pictures. It is slated to release on August 2.

Janhvi Kapoor talked about her equation with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya on an episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8. Karan Johar asked Janhvi, "You have had an interesting path of love, you were dating Shikhar, and then you dated someone else and now you are dating Shikhar again. True or False?" Janhvi said, "Have you heard that song, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja? Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot."

Janhvi added during the episode, "I will say this, he is, not just for me, but for her (Khushi), for dad and everyone in our family, he has been there from the start as a friend. Not in a way that made me feel like he is expecting anything or he is a pushover or any of those things. He was just there in a very selfless dignified way and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being there for another human being."