Janhvi Kapoor's New Ulajh Poster Gets Big Love From Brother Arjun Kapoor, Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

New Delhi:

Janhvi Kapoor unveiled her upcoming film Ulajh's brand new post on Wednesday and it is already a favourite among the actress' fans, friends and family. Moments after the post made its way through Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and brother Arjun Kapoor gave her a shout out. Shikhar and Arjun shared the posted on their respective feeds. Arjun wrote, "lets go." Take a look at what Shikhar Pahariya and Arjun Kapoor posted for Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Uljah. 

The makers of Ulajh shared a brand new poster on Wednesday. It features the film's lead actor Janhvi Kapoor along with her co-stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Meiyang Chang, Rajesh Tailang. In the second poster, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen with a file that has confidential written on it. The caption accompanying the poster read, "Every face tells a story and every story is a trap! Iss Ulajh ko Suljhao in cinemas near you from 2nd Aug! #UlajhInCinemas2ndAug." In the comments section of Janhvi's post, her sister Anshula Kapoor wrote "Yass." Janhvi's cousin Shanaya dropped heart and raising hands emojis.

Junglee Pictures announced the release date of the film on social media a few weeks ago and they wrote, "Mark your calendars.Ulajh is now set to release on 2nd August! See you at the movies. #UlajhInCinemas2ndAugust."

Earlier, the teaser of the film showcased the life of a young diplomat named Suhana, played by Janhvi Kapoor, whose life takes drastic turn after she is entangled in a web of deception and conspiracies. The clip ends with Janhvi Kapoor saying, "The cost of betrayal is life - give your own or take someone else's." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

The film has been directed by Sudhanshu Saria and it has been produced by Vineet Jain and Amrita Pandey.

