Ulajh Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor Navigates Through A Web Of Lies, Deceit And Betrayal

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Ulajh trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer for Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh is here. In the film, Janhvi plays the role of Suhana Bhatia, who is appointed as India's youngest deputy high commissioner in Indian Foreign Services. The people around her believe that she only secured the position because of “nepotism.” In the trailer, Roshan Mathew's character can be seen pointing at Janhvi at a party. He says, “Surname ke ilaava iske paas aur hai kya? [What else does she have besides her surname?]” The plot thickens as the trailer reveals a “leak” in the system. Seconds later, we see Gulshan Devaiah abducting Janhvi and asking her for some “papers.” Meanwhile, everyone at the Indian embassy in London is asked not to leave the building until the mole is found. Suspicion mounts as Janhvi's whereabouts remain unknown for 24 hours. A blast occurs, and Roshan blames Janhvi for the entire situation. Meiyang Chang also labels Janhvi as a “spy” and “deshdrohi [traitor].”

Towards the end, Janhvi Kapoor's Suhana Bhatia identifies herself as a scapegoat. She then declares, “Now, this goat will eat the lion.” Production house Junglee Pictures shared the trailer on Instagram with the caption, “Everyone has a story. Every story has secrets. Every secret is a trap. Iss Ulajh ko suljhana is not going to be easy.”

Ulajh also features Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi. The movie has been directed by Sudhanshu Saria, who has won a National Award for directing the short film Knock, Knock, Knock. Ulajh has been produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey under the banner of Junglee Pictures. The movie is from the makers of Raazi, Badhaai Ho, and Talvar.

Releasing on August 2, Ulajh will clash at the box office with Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, which features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee Manjrekar, Jimmy Shergill, and Shantanu Maheshwari.