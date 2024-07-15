Ulajh New Poster: Janhvi Kapoor, With Bruises, Lets Her Eyes Do The Talking

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: JanhviKapoor)

Ahead of the release of trailer, the makers of Ulajh released a new poster featuring Janhvi Kapoor. In the poster, Janhvi Kapoor lets her eyes do the talking. Marks of bruises can be spotted on Janhvi Kapoor's face. Sharing the poster, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "And the secret is... #UlajhTrailer is dropping tomorrow! Can't wait to share it!!In theatres on the 2nd of august." Fans swamped the comments section in no time. A fan wrote, "Can't wait to watch." Another fan wrote, "Excited for watch." Another fan wrote, "Ik U Gonna Kill It Up All The Best Jk Lots Of Love." Another comment read, "Ruling the screen." Take a look:

Janhvi Kapoor also shared a few pictures from the promotional event of Ulajh. She simply captioned the post, "Ulajh." Take a look:

A week ago, the makers unveiled another set of posters. It featured the film's lead actor Janhvi Kapoor along with her co-stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Meiyang Chang, Rajesh Tailang. In the second poster, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen with a file that has confidential written on it. The caption accompanying the poster read, "Every face tells a story and every story is a trap! Iss Ulajh ko Suljhao in cinemas near you from 2nd Aug! #UlajhInCinemas2ndAug." Take a look:

Junglee Pictures announced the release date of the film on social media a few weeks ago and they wrote, "Mark your calendars.Ulajh is now set to release on 2nd August! See you at the movies. #UlajhInCinemas2ndAugust."

The film has been directed by Sudhanshu Saria and it has been produced by Vineet Jain and Amrita Pandey.