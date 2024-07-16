Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh Trailer Reviewed By Brother Arjun Kapoor: 'I'm Hooked'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor unveiled her upcoming film Ulajh's trailer on Tuesday and it is already a favourite among the actress' fans, friends and family. Moments after the trailer made its way to Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor's brother Arjun Kapoor gave her a roaring shout out. The Gunday star shared the trailer on his Instagram stories. Arjun wrote, "I'm hooked, caught up in this espionage tale of twists and turns. So happy seeing Janhvi Kapoor playing around with roles and genres." Take a look at what Arjun Kapoor posted for Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Uljah.

In the film, Janhvi plays the role of Suhana Bhatia, who is appointed as India's youngest deputy high commissioner in Indian Foreign Services. The people around her believe that she only secured the position because of “nepotism.” In the trailer, Roshan Mathew's character can be seen pointing at Janhvi at a party. He says, “Surname ke ilaava iske paas aur hai kya? [What else does she have besides her surname?]” The plot thickens as the trailer reveals a “leak” in the system. Seconds later, we see Gulshan Devaiah abducting Janhvi and asking her for some “papers.” Meanwhile, everyone at the Indian embassy in London is asked not to leave the building until the mole is found. Suspicion mounts as Janhvi's whereabouts remain unknown for 24 hours. A blast occurs, and Roshan blames Janhvi for the entire situation. Meiyang Chang also labels Janhvi as a “spy” and “deshdrohi [traitor].”

Watch the trailer below:

Ulajh also features Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi. The movie has been directed by Sudhanshu Saria, who has won a National Award for directing the short film Knock, Knock, Knock. Ulajh has been produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey under the banner of Junglee Pictures. The movie is from the makers of Raazi, Badhaai Ho, and Talvar.

Releasing on August 2, Ulajh will clash at the box office with Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, which features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee Manjrekar, Jimmy Shergill, and Shantanu Maheshwari.