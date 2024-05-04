A Personal Tour From Janhvi Kapoor Of Her Chennai Holiday Home, Now On Airbnb

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

What if we tell you that you can stay in Janvhi Kapoor's Chennai home? Well, you now actually have a chance to stay in the actor's home through Airbnb. Yes, you read it right. The actress gave a home tour in a new Instagram video and she captioned it, "With so many cherished childhood memories, this is my favorite place to let loose-and now you can enjoy it too. Our family vacation home is on Airbnb. No shoes required. Request to book starting May 12 at 6:30pm IST." Janhvi's Chennai home was bought by her late mother, the legendary Sridevi.

The tour begins with Janhvi Kapoor making a stylish entrance into her home. The actress twirls and shares glimpse of the well-lit living room, with hints of foliage and an in-built closet of sorts. She then moves towards the balcony, which gives us a glimpse of a massive swimming pool. She ends the tour with more glimpses of the living space. Airbnb has included a new category called Icons, where 11 celebrities across the globe have listed their properties.

Check out the post here:

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late superstar Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, is known for starring in films like Roohi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories and GoodLuck Jerry among others. Janhvi made her big Bollywood debut with Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter.

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2 and Ulajh, co-starring Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang and Rajesh Tailang. She will also star in Devara with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Janhvi has also signed a film with Ram Charan. She will also star in Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan.