Janhvi Kapoor Again Wears Necklace With Rumoured Boyfriend's Name. The Internet Reacts

Image instagrammed by Janhvi Kapoor. (courtesy: JanhviKapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor knows how to grab the limelight and she never goes wrong with it. Janhvi Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures of herself on her Instagram feed. The Dhadak actor can be seen wearing a black-and-white checked dress in the pictures. But what stole the limelight is her customized necklace - on which "Shiku" has been written. For context, Janhvi Kapoor, in an episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8, had revealed that she lovingly calls rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya "Shiku". As soon as Janhvi shared the pictures, the Internet started commenting on it.

Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen" and dropped a series of emojis. Shanaya Kapoor dropped love emojis in the comments section. Orry wrote "Her" and dropped a love emoji. A user wrote, "Superb." Another user wrote, "Jaan." Another comment read, "You are so pretty." Take a look at what Janhvi has posted here:

Janhvi Kapoor first sported her customised "Shikhu" necklace at the screening of Maidaan last month. Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, has been produced by Janhvi's dad Boney Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor opted for a white pantsuit for the event. Take a look at the picture here:

Janhvi often visits Tirupati temple. On her 27th birthday this year, she was accompanied by rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and best friend Orry. Janhvi can be seen clad in a pretty pink saree. Orry and Shikhar can be seen dressed in white vesthis (traditional South-Indian wear for men). Several videos from the temple ground went viral and fan pages dedicated to Janhvi Kapoor have shared it on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the videos, Janhvi can be seen making her way towards the temple with Shikhar and Orry. They can be seen sharing a laugh and talking among themselves. While returning from the temple, Shikhar can be seen escorting Janhvi to her car. Take a look:

#JanhviKapoor visited Tirumala for Darshan on the occasion of her Birthday#HBDJanhviKapoorpic.twitter.com/vlebGtxQqH — Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) March 6, 2024

For the unversed, Shikhar Pahariya is the grandchild of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushilkumar Shinde. Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are often spotted at restaurants, pubs, events. They haven't acknowledged their relationship in public till date.

Janhvi was last seen in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkumar Rao. Janhvi will also make her Telugu debut in Devara alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.