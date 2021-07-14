It Was All Good For Parineeti Chopra After Getting COVID Vaccine In London Until 'Reality Hit'

Parineeti Chopra shared this picture.(Image courtesy: parineetichopra)

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is currently staying in London, took her COVID-19 vaccine shot on Wednesday. She shared the update with her fans through an Instagram post. After getting the vaccine, Parineeti also spent some time with her sister, actress Priyanka Chopra, who is also in London for the shoot of Citadel. In her recent Instagram post, Parineeti shared three pictures of herself post-vaccination. While the first two pictures feature the actress posing with happiness, the third picture is more of a glimpse of the "reality." In the third picture, we can see Parineeti resting on her couch as she suffers from the post-vaccine side effects. The picture also features Priyanka Chopra's adorable pet pooch Diana.

In the caption of the post, Parineeti shared that she got jabbed with the Pfizer vaccine. She also revealed that her pictures have been clicked by Priyanka Chopra. "Got my vaccine here. Took some photos. Then reality hit. Priyanka Chopra. #Pfizer #London," Parineeti wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look at Parineeti Chopra's post here:

Parineeti Chopra recently checked-in to London. Before that, she had been enjoying a vacation first in Turkey and then in Austria. Parineeti has been quite constant in sharing postcards from both Turkey as well as Austria. She updated her vacation diaries quite regularly on Instagram.

Here are some pictures of the actress from her Turkey and Austria vacations:

In terms of work, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She was also seen in Netflix's The Girl On The Train and badminton player Saina Nehwal's biopic Saina.