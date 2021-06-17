Parineeti Chopra, 'Why So Beautiful?' See Her New Vacation Pic From Austria

Parineeti Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: parineetichopra )

Highlights Parineeti Chopra has been holidaying in Austria

She shared a new postcard-worthy photo of herself on Thursday

Parineeti can be seen wearing a black sweatshirt in the photo

After Turkey, Parineeti Chopra has been holidaying in Austria. The actress, on Thursday, shared a new postcard-worthy photo of herself from her vacation and made us green with envy. She looks beautiful posing against an equally-beautiful view - blue sky, blue water and lush green mountains. Oh, how we wish our Thursday looked like that of Parineeti. Parineeti can be seen wearing a black sweatshirt and a pair of matching sunglasses. Sharing her photo, the actress wrote: "Arghhh nature! why so beautiful?" and within minutes, got compliments from Varun Dhawan and Saba Ali Khan.

"As ....are you. Beautiful...inside and out," commented Saba, sister of Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, while Varun Dhawan dropped a red heart icon in the comments section.

Parineeti's brother Shivang left this ROFL comment: "My name is Shivang. Not nature! Parineeti Chopra. Also, handsome...not beautiful."

See Parineeti Chopra's post here:

This picture of beach baby Parineeti Chopra is just like a painting because of the actress and the shades of blue in her background. Sharing a photo of herself chilling on the beach in Turkey, Parineeti Chopra wrote: "I was doing Pranayama before this photo. Ok that's a lie."

Parineeti marked World's Environment Day by enjoying a great view of the Mediterranean Sea. "Blessed that I can lie barefoot in the grass, hearing the trees rustle, in the ocean breeze," she wrote in her post.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She was also seen recently in The Girl On The Train and the Saina Nehwal biopic. The Girl On The Train is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name and in the film, Parineeti plays the role of an alcoholic divorcee, who gets involved in a missing person's investigation.