Isn't It Romantic? Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Anniversary Celebrations In London

Surname or no surname, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one mushy couple and their latest Instagram entries are proof. On Thursday, the stars shared glimpses from their 3rd wedding anniversary celebrations in London. Let's just say that it was all things romantic, what with flowers, candles and the perfect company. Nick Jonas posted a video of his date Priyanka Chopra and he simply captioned it: "3 years." Meanwhile, Priyanka shared a picture and she wrote: "Living the dream." These two never fail to give us couple goals!

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' post:

After the actress dropped her surname Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas' surname Jonas from her social media handle, speculations about the couple's split started surfacing on social media. The star couple shut all the reports on Thanksgiving by posting mushy pictures. Last week, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra recently addressed the rumours about Priyanka and Nick's split and told News18, "It's all rubbish, don't spread rumours."

This is the Thanksgiving post:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. The singer had shut down an entire Tiffany's store in New York to pick out Priyanka Chopra's ring. He had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while vacationing in London. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.

Priyanka Chopra's next project Citadel, it is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico and it also stars Richard Madden and it will be directed by the Russo Brothers. Citadel is Priyanka Chopra's second project with Amazon Prime Video after announcing the Sangeet Project, a sangeet-themed dance reality show, which she will host with Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize winning novel. She will also be seen in Matrix 4.