Is Shah Rukh Khan's Silver-Haired <i>King</i> Look A Homage To Brad Pitt In <i>F1</i>? Internet Is Divided

The Internet has found its new obsession—Shah Rukh Khan's silver-haired look from his upcoming film King. On Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday, November 2, the makers unveiled the much-anticipated first look of the superstar from the action flick. As soon as the look was revealed, the Internet quickly unearthed a picture of Brad Pitt from his release F1, making the similarities striking. A section of the Internet argued that Shah Rukh Khan paid homage to Brad Pitt, while trolls claimed he "copied" him.

During the debate, some of Shah Rukh Khan's fans went a step further and found a picture of the star from his 2017 film Jab Harry Met Sejal, suggesting he started the trend years ago.

Let's decode the respective looks and see what the Internet has made of them.

In the teaser for King, Shah Rukh Khan wore a mustard yellow jacket over a blue shirt. He added swag with a pair of shades and his silver-haired look. He amped up the style factor with a watch worn on his right wrist.

In F1, inspired by real-life characters, Brad Pitt sported a denim-on-denim outfit with a tan jacket over it. His ash-haired look and brown shades are clear reminders of Shah Rukh Khan's kingly swagger.

While trolls insisted that Shah Rukh Khan copied Brad Pitt, an Internet user wrote, "I think this was intentional; a homage to Brad Pitt's #F1 look."

Another comment read, "No one's copying anyone—it's just basic styling sense."

No one's copying anyone — it's just basic styling sense. — zuberahmed (@zub3rrr) November 2, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan Started the Trend Years Ago

A social media user dug up Shah Rukh Khan's look from his 2017 film Jab Harry Met Sejal. In the picture, Shah Rukh Khan is seen wearing a similar colour combination to what he wore in King. The only difference is his hair.

Sharing the image, the social media user wrote, "People are trolling #SRK for copying #BradPitt. Seriously bruh?"

"Manifested SRK to look like Brad Pitt in F1 and the universe didn't even hesitate," wrote one fan on X.

Another section praised the crossover and called it a "cross-cultural style moment."

About King and F1

Shah Rukh Khan will make a comeback to the big screen with King in 2026. He was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in 2023. In King, he has reunited with his Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan are also part of the film.

F1, starring Brad Pitt as Formula One (F1) racing driver Sonny Hayes, tells the story of a driver who returns after a 30-year absence to save his former teammate's underdog team, APXGP, from collapse. The film was directed by Joseph Kosinski from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem also star in supporting roles.