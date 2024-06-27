Inside Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding: 'Our Chaotic Little Shaadi Ka Ghar'

Sonakshi and Zaheer in a still from the wedding video. (courtesy: aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shared their wedding video on Instagram on Thursday afternoon. The couple registered their marriage on Sunday. The video has glimpses of Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal's "chaotic little shaadi ka ghar." The video begins with the couple registering their marriage with families by their side as their friends cheer in the background. The video also has glimpses of Sonakshi's parents Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha. The clip then transitions to the exchanging of garlands ceremony and wedding vows by the couple.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Family, friends, love, friendship, laughter, silly comments, kids running around, happy tears, excitement, bloopers, screeches, fun, joy, anticipation, nerves, emotions and above all just pure happiness this was our chaotic little shaadi ka ghar and it was perfect. It was us.."

Check out the wedding video here:

The couple got married in a private ceremony, capping weeks of rumours and speculation. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who started dating in 2017, registered their marriage on Sunday afternoon. Only close family members and friends were invited. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are co-stars of the 2022 film Double XL. See their wedding photos here:

Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. She also featured in the other two parts of the Dabangg series alongside Salman Khan. The actress has starred in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R... Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Double XL and Mission Mangal, among others.

Sonakshi Sinha made her web debut with Reema Kagti's Dahaad last year. She recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi. She will next be seen in horror comedy Kakuda along with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Kakuda will premiere on ZEE5 on July 12.