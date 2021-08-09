Inside Sana Khan's Dreamy Maldives Vacation. See Pics

Sana Khan shared this picture.(Image courtesy: sanakhaan21)

Highlights Sana shared three pictures from her vacation on Instagram

She can be seen enjoying on the beach

She revealed that her pictures have been clicked by her husband Anas

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan is currently enjoying the time of her life with her husband Anas Saiyad in Maldives. How we know this? Courtesy Sana Khan's latest Instagram entry. The former actress dropped a bunch of pictures of herself from her dreamy vacation on Instagram. The pictures feature Sana soaking up the sun at the beach. Sana Khan can be seen striking different poses for the pictures. In the caption of the post, she shared that the pictures have been clicked by Anas Saiyad. "Relaxing by the beach. And off course miya (husband) exhausted by the beach (clicking my pics)," Sana Khan wrote in the caption of her post. The former actress' post received scores of comments from her Instafam. "Nice," an Instagram user wrote in the comments section of the post, while most others dropped heart emojis.

Take a look at Sana Khan's aforementioned post here:

Sana also shared a few pictures on her Instagram story. She gave us a glimpse of her breakfast through her Instagram story. Among others, she shared a picture of herself enjoying some spaghetti on her Instagram story.

Here are screenshots from Sana Khan's Instagram story:

Sana Khan and her husband checked into Maldives yesterday. Sana dropped a video featuring herself and Anaz Saiyad from the Maldives airport. Sana Khan kept the caption of the post simple and just wrote: "Maldives."

Check out the post here:

Sana Khan has worked in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films. She became a household name after she appeared as a contestant in the sixth season of reality TV show Bigg Boss. Sana announced her exit from the entertainment industry in October last year citing religious reasons.