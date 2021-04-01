Viral: Sana Khan Sipping 'Gold Plated Coffee' Atop Burj Khalifa With Husband Anas Saiyad

Sana Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sanakhaan21)

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan got the best surprise from her husband Anas Saiyad - an "amazing breakfast" with "gold plated coffee" on the top of Burj Khalifa. For those who don't know, the highest restaurant in the world is on the 122nd floor of Burj Khalifa. Sana Khan, on Wednesday, posted a set of pictures of herself sipping "gold played coffee" while enjoying a mesmerising view from the 122nd floor of the Dubai tower. Her photo album also comprises pictures of the special coffee and the breakfast she relished with her husband Anas. The last photograph features Sana taking a sun-kissed selfie with Anas Saiyad.

"When your husband surprises you with breakfast at the top of the Burj Khalifa...That gold plated coffee," Sana Khan wrote in the caption and gave the photo credits to Anas Saiyad.

See Sana Khan's viral post here:

Anas Saiyad also shared a video from Burj Khalifa and wrote: "What an amazing experience with amazing breakfast killer view and my lovely begum."

Sana Khan, who quit the entertainment industry in October last year, married Anas Sayed in an intimate ceremony on November 20. A couple of days later, she announced her wedding in an Instagram post, where she wrote: "Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this duniya and reunite us in jannah." She added, "Which of the favours of your lord will you deny. #sanakhan #anassayed #nikah #married #20thNov."

The next month, the couple flew to Kashmir for their honeymoon. See pictures:

Sana Khan announced her exit from the entertainment industry citing religious reasons. "I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator," read an excerpt from her post in October.

Sana Khan, who has worked in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films, became a household name after she appeared as a contestant in the sixth season of reality show Bigg Boss.