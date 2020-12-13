Pics From Sana Khan And Anas Sayed's Honeymoon In Gulmarg

Sana Khan shared this image. (courtesy: sanakhaan21)

Former actress Sana Khan, who is currently in Kashmir along with husband Anas Sayed for her honeymoon, has actively been sharing pictures from their time there. On Sunday, the newlywed shared a set of stunning pictures on her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen smiling with all her heart as she poses with a snowy Gulmarg in the backdrop. Sana captioned one of her posts "Heaven." She added the hashtags #gulmarg, #kashmir, #heaven, #beauty and #Mashallah," to her pictures, which have been clicked by her husband Anas Saiyad. Sana flew to Kashmir earlier this month..

Sana Khan married Gujarat-based Anas Sayed in an intimate ceremony on November 20. She made her wedding announcement through an Instagram post and she wrote: "Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this duniya and reunite us in jannah." She added, "Which of the favours of your lord will you deny. #sanakhan #anassayed #nikah #married #20thNov."

In October, Sana Khan announced her departure from the entertainment industry with these words: "I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator."

Sana Khan became a household name after participating in the TV reality show Bigg Boss Season 6. Other than that, she has starred in films like Halla Bol, Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. She also participated in reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Besides Bollywood, she has also featured in Tamil and Telugu movies like Silambattam, Thambikku Indha Ooru, Mr Nookayyaand Thalaivan.