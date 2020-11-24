Newlywed Sana Khan Shares More Pics From Her Wedding Album

Sana Khan shared this image. (courtesy sanakhaan21)

Former TV actress Sana Khan, who recently married Gujarat-based Anas Sayed, shared more pictures from her wedding festivities on her social media profile on Tuesday. In the pictures, the 33-year-old can be seen sitting pretty in a red hand-embroidered lehnga, which was designed by Poonams Kaurture. She accentuated her look with jewelry by Rambhajos. She revealed that the pictures happen to be from her "Walima look" and added a heart emoji along with her post. Sana Khan's Instafam filled up the comments section of her post with heart emojis and compliments. Take a look at Sana's post here:

Over the weekend, Sana shared a picture of herself along with her husband on social media and revealed that she got married in an intimate ceremony on November 20. Posting pictures from her wedding, Sana wrote: "Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this duniya and reunite us in jannah." She added, "Which of the favours of your lord will you deny. #sanakhan #anassayed #nikah #married #20thNov."

Last month, Sana Khan announced her departure from the entertainment industry. "I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator," read an excerpt from her post.

Sana Khan has been a part of films such as Halla Bol, Jai ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, to name a few. She also participated in reality shows Khatron Ke KhiladiBigg Boss season 6. Sana Khan also starred in a few of Tamil and Telugu movies like Silambattam, Thambikku Indha Ooru, Mr. Nookayya and Thalaivan.