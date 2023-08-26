Travel Goals Alert: Samantha Ruth Prabhu In New York

Samantha shared this image. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's New York diaries are only getting better. The actress has been keeping her fans posted by sharing glimpses of her fun time in the city. From strolling in Central Park to relishing scrumptious dishes, Samantha is undoubtedly having a blast. The actress also paid a visit to the Natural History Museum in New York. For her day out, Samantha picked an olive cut-out top with pants. Her million-dollar smile has added an extra edge to the frame. The actress also gave us a virtual tour of the museum and we loved it. In her detailed note, Samantha said, "All life on Earth is related. Your hand resembles a bat's wing. Your cells have the same structure as the cells of a pineapple. Segments of your DNA match a mushroom's genetic code. Why? Because you share ancestors with every living thing on Earth. Some relationships are closer, some more distant. But we are all part of the same family tree.”

Now, look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's “happy place”. The actress can be seen resting on a bench at the iconic Central Park. Samantha, dressed in an athleisure set, looks stunning as she enjoys the natural beauty around her. In the caption, she wrote, “Mornings like these...My happy place."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also visited the iconic landmark The Statue of Liberty. Take a look at the pictures here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her arrival in New York City with a set of breathtakingly gorgeous pictures of herself. The actress also attended the India Day Parade. Sharing a series of photographs, Samantha spoke about her special connection with the city. She wrote, “They say New York is where dreams are made. I started my career when I shot for my first film here…. A scared little girl without a clue about how she was going to make it… but daring enough to dream the big dream! Today, 14 years later…”

Apart from Kushi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in Citadel: India.