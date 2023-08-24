The One Where Samantha Ruth Prabhu Visited New York's Natural History Museum And Had This Much Fun

Vijay Deverakonda shared this image. (courtesy: thedeverakonda)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making the most of her time in New York and her Instagram feed stands as proof. The Kushi actress, who has been fairly regular in updating her fans with her travel stories, treated them on Thursday with pictures of herself, taken inside the Natural History Museum in New York. In a series of pictures shared, Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives us glimpses of the museum, a light show and of course of herself, enjoying her day out thoroughly.

The Citadel India star shared the post alongside a quote that read, "All life on Earth is related. Your hand resembles a bat's wing. Your cells have the same structure as the cells of a pineapple. Segments of your DNA match a mushroom's genetic code. Why? Because you share ancestors with every living thing on Earth. Some relationships are closer, some more distant. But we are all part of the same family tree.”

Take a look at Samantha's latest post:

The Kushi star on Tuesday, gave her fans a glimpse of how her mornings look in the city. In the pictures shared, we can Samantha taking a stroll in Central Park and making the most of her time there. For her day out, Samantha Ruth Prabhu opted for a purple tracksuit. She completed her look with a white cap. For the caption, the actress wrote, "Mornings like these...My happy place."

Here's what Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu flew out to New York a few days back and celebrated Independence Day in the presence of the Indian diaspora. In the pictures and videos circulating across social media, Samantha can be seen smiling widely while walking with her fans on the streets of New York.

Take a look at the picture below:

For Day 2 of the event, Samantha dressed up like a desi girl in a black and gold saree from the shelves of Arpita Mehta. She accentuated her look with earrings and a bangle by Bespoke Vintage Jewels. She shared the pictures on Tuesday evening.

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. The actress will also feature in the India chapter of Russo Brother's Citadel, which is being helmed by Raj and DK. Samantha previously worked with them in Family Man 2.