Samantha Ruth Prabhu's New York Album Just Keeps Getting Better And Better

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is on a break from work, is at present living her best life in New York. On her Instagram profile, Samantha has actively been sharing pictures from her New York diaries. A day after sharing pictures of iconic landmarks in New York, the Kushi star on Tuesday, gave her fans a glimpse of how her mornings look in the city. In the pictures shared, we can Samantha taking a stroll in Central Park and making the most of her time there. For her day out, Samantha Ruth Prabhu opted for a purple tracksuit. She completed her look with a white cap. For the caption, the actress wrote, "Mornings like these...My happy place."

The Kushi star flew out to New York a few days back and celebrated Independence Day in the presence of the Indian diaspora. In the pictures and videos circulating across social media, Samantha can be seen smiling widely while walking with her fans on the streets of New York.

On Tuesday morning, the actress shared new pictures. For Day 2 of the event, Samantha dressed up like a desi girl in a black and gold saree from the shelves of Arpita Mehta. She accentuated her look with earrings and a bangle by Bespoke Vintage Jewels.

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. The actress will also feature in the India chapter of Russo Brother's Citadel, which is being helmed by Raj and DK. Samantha previously worked with them in Family Man 2.