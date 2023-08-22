Samantha Ruth Prabhu And The City: New York Edition

Samantha shared this image. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making New York look so good. On her Instagram profile, Samantha has actively been sharing pictures from her New York stories. Samantha shared a few pictures of the iconic New York landmark The Statue of Liberty on her Instagram stories on Monday. In another shot, she can be seen smiling with all her heart as she she poses with the colossal sculpture in the backdrop. Samantha opted for a casual look for her day out - she wore a denim shirt and a cap to go with it.

See photos shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu here:

POV: When you are Samantha Ruth Prabhu, holiday or no holiday, you never skip workout. Here's proof:

Sharing pictures from her New York diaries, Samantha wrote, "They say New York is where dreams are made. I started my career when I shot for my first film here.... A scared little girl without a clue about how she was going to make it... but daring enough to dream the big dream! Today, 14 years later...#IndependenceDayParade #Newyork. She added in her caption, "Empire State Of Mind had just released and would play on the radio everyday in 2009."

"Something in the New York air," Samantha captioned this post.

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently starred in Shaakuntalam, which released earlier this year. Before that, the actress was seen in the thriller Yashoda in 2022. Last year, she also starred in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The actress will soon be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. The actress will also feature in the India chapter of Russo Brother's Citadel, which is being helmed by Raj and DK. Samantha previously worked with them in Family Man 2.