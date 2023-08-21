Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hits The Gym In New York. Be Like Samantha

Samantha Ruth Prabhu working out at a gym in NYC

Holidays schedules generally don't include workouts – at least for us mere mortals. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, however, does not fall into this category. Many celebrities manage to work the gym into their travel itineraries, from Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora to the super-fit Deepika Padukone who definitely did not skip her workout while she was in Los Angeles to present at the Oscars earlier this year, jet lag or no jet lag. Samantha, who is on a break from work, is in New York and shared a mirror selfie from a gym, proving that she has been making time for her workout sessions even while travelling and inspiring her fans while doing so too.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has, on more than one occasion, taken her followers through her fitness journey. For the Kushi star, working out is not optional – she is currently battling an auto-immune disease called Myositis and has been praised endlessly for her commitment to fitness. Just recently we saw the star effortlessly holding a plank and building up her core strength when exercising in a studio.

Earlier this year, Samantha hit the gym and performed pull-ups. The exercise builds strength in the arms as well as in the core region. The actress captioned her post as “It ain't over till the fat lady sings. Thank you for the inspiration @whoisgravity. You've gotten me through some tough days. Being on the strictest possible diet (The autoimmune diet… yes there is such a thing) has taught me that strength is not what you eat.. it's how you think @junaid.shaikh88.”

In the past, Samantha also shared a video of herself lifting weights. She lifted weights and built strength under the guidance of her trainer in the gym.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has, not once but on many occasions, inspired her fans with dedicated workout sessions and travelling is no exception.

