Samantha Ruth Prabhu Attends New York's 41st India Day Parade. See Inside Video

Pictures and videos of Samantha Ruth Prabhu from the 41st India Day Parade held in New York are making the rounds on social media. It so happened that, the Kushi star, who is currently on a break from work, flew out to New York and celebrated Independence Day in presence of the Indian diaspora. In the pictures and videos circulating across social media, Samantha can be seen smiling widely while walking with her fans on the streets of New York.

While at the parade, the actress also presided over the event as the chief guest. Speaking at the event, Samantha Ruth Prabhu can be heard saying, “Jai Hind. It's truly an honour to be here today. You have made me realise how rich my culture and heritage is. Things I saw today will last for a lifetime. Thank you for supporting me throughout my career. Thank you, USA for supporting every single film of mine as your own.”

Meanwhile on Sunday, the Family Man 2 star treated her social media family to some pictures from her New York diary. Sharing the images, Samantha wrote, "Something in the New York air.

A few days back, the actress dropped a gorgeous photograph on Instagram. In the close-up selfie, Samantha is seen in a baby pink chikankari kurta. In no time, fans showered love in the comments section. A fan declared that Samantha is a “real-life Barbie”. Another added, “Barbie Sam.” “This Barbie is a cutie,” read a comment. A user wrote, “Those who are seeing a Barbie doll for the first time, give a like.” Actress Malavika Mohanan has also dropped a note under the post. She said, “Pretty lady [red heart emoji].”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the goofy photograph with the caption, “Feels.”

On the work front, Samantha's Kushi is set to release on September 1st. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also has the Indian version of Citadel in the line-up. She will share the screen space with Varun Dhawan in the spy-thriller series, created by Raj and DK. Samantha was last seen in Shaakuntalam.