Inside Priyanka Chopra's Brother's Birthday Party (No Nick Jonas This Time)

Priyanka Chopra with her family in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Priyanka said her brother reminds her of their late father 'Thank you for your kindness and epic party last night,' Priyanka wrote Priyanka is currently filming Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink

Before leaving India (again), Priyanka Chopra had one very special party to attend - her brother Siddharth Chopra's birthday party. The actress shared glimpses from the small get-together with an adorable message for her "lil bro." She wrote: "Happiest birthday and all my love and luck... You have turned into such a special man... I'm so proud of you and love you. You remind me so much of dad. Thank you for your kindness and epic party last night! See you as I'm back. PS #birthdaypunches (Priyanka's shared boomerang videos) are so much fun." Priyanka Chopra, a traveler forever, was dressed black trousers and a jazzy top for the party and she changed into denims and black tee and blazer combo for comfy travelling.





Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post here:



A post shared by Perfection is ?! PeeCee (@priyanka.news) on Jul 11, 2018 at 2:39pm PDT



Priyanka Chopra's fan clubs got hold of some more pictures, which tell the tale of a "Champaign fail" incident at the party along with the extended guest list:



This was Priyanka's second visit to India in two months. Her last visit kept the paparazzi on their toes from the minute of her arrival as she invited her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas too. From their arrival to their departure (for Brazil), the shutterbugs followed them closely - not including their Goa vacation, where fan clubs filled in the blanks. When in India, Priyanka and Nick dined with her family and attended the Ambani bash together. Priyanka also hosted a party at her Mumbai home, which was attended by Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra.



The rumoured couple recently featured in headlines after Priyanka joined the Jonas family for the Fourth of July celebrations in New York.



