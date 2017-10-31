Inside Arjun Bijlani's Birthday Bash With Mouni Roy. Pics Here

Arjun Bijlani hosted a birthday bash for his colleagues and friends last evening. The party was headlined by Mouni Roy

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: October 31, 2017 13:37 IST
Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy in Mumbai (Image courtesy: imouniroy)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy co-starred in Naagin
  2. Ankita Lokhande and Karishma Tanna were also invited for the party
  3. Arjun Bijlani currently features in Ishq Mein Marjawan
TV star Arjun Bijlani, who currently features in Ishq Mein Marjawan, who turned 35 on Tuesday (October 31), hosted a birthday bash for his colleagues and friends last evening. The party was headlined by Mouni Roy, with whom Arjun co-starred in Naagin 2, made the spotlight follow her in a red off-shoulder dress. "Pray you always are as happy & more your entire life. Happy birthday, Arjun Bijlani," Mouni wrote on Instagram while sharing inside pictures from the party. Actresses Ankita Lokhande and Karishma Tanna were also invited for the party. Ankita wore a short blue dress while Karishma opted for a chic look in a black shorts and kaftan top.

See the pictures from Arjun Bijlani's birthday bash here.
 

 
ankita karishma ndtv

Ankita Lokhande and Karishma Tanna at the party

sanjeeda sheikh adaa khan ndtv

Sanjeeda Sheikh and Adaa Khan posed for the cameras


Mouni Roy is currently prepping for her Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar's Gold. She's most likely to be a part of Brahmastra, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Drashti Dhami, Arjun's Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil co-star, was casually dressed for the party.
 
drashti ndtv

Drashti Dhami made her way inside the party venue


Actor couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma, who got engaged in August, made a couple entry at the venue.
 
puja banerjee ndtv

Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee were twinning in black


Arjun Bijlani is married to Neha Swami for over four year now. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, whom they've named Ayaan, in 2015.

Arjun Bijlani has been part of hit shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin, Meri Aashiqui and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. He debuted in the industry in 2005 with Remix. He also took part in the ninth season of couple dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9.
 

