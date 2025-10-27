Mouni Roy Shares Why She Decided To Open Her Own Indian Restaurant Badmaash

Actor Mouni Roy is known for her on-screen charm, but her love for food has now made her a familiar name in the restaurant industry as well. In just three years, she has built an impressive culinary footprint with Badmaash, her chain of Indian restaurants that started in Bengaluru's Sarjapur area and later expanded to Mumbai's Andheri. A new outlet of Badmaash Bangalore recently opened in Electronic City. Today, Mouni owns multiple restaurants across India, and her passion for food and Indian cuisine lies at the heart of it all.

How The Idea Of Badmaash Began

Speaking at the Indian Restaurant Congress 2024, Mouni Roy opened up about her journey into the F&B industry and the inspiration behind Badmaash. "I used to travel and sit with my little book and have coffee and croissant at a sidewalk cafe... I would always imagine having a cafeteria or a coffee shop," she shared. "That did not happen, but I love Indian food. When I'm travelling for shoots, after three days, I start looking for Indian restaurants everywhere."

The opportunity to finally enter the restaurant space came through her husband and his friends, who own VRO Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. "When they presented the idea to me, I jumped at it. I've always wanted to have a restaurant that I can call my own," she said. "The joy you feel when others enjoy the food you serve - it's wholesome and fulfilling. That was it for me."

Bringing A Modern Twist To Indian Cuisine

For Mouni, Badmaash is not just another Indian restaurant; it's her way of reimagining traditional flavours. "Indian cuisine has so much potential. You can do so much with it," she said. "For example, I love avocado and I love jhalmuri, so we came up with Avocado Bhel. It was truly personal for me - it resonated with my taste."

She added that she believes cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai need more quality Indian restaurants. "It was a great opportunity to create something like Badmaash at that point in time," she said.

Mouni's Personal Touch In Every Detail At Badmaash

Mouni is closely involved in curating both the food and the look of her restaurants. "I like to sit on menus and plan how the restaurant is going to look. These are my two favourite things to do," she revealed. "I like to make it very personal. For instance, I don't eat desserts or sweets, so they created a drink called Mounilicious, which isn't too sweet but is made really well, and that makes me very happy."

With Badmaash, Mouni Roy has not only brought her creativity to the plate but also added her signature touch to how Indian food is experienced - bold, experimental, and unmistakably her own.

Food Pricing At Mouni Roy's Restaurant Badmaash

As per reports, the prices of the dishes range from Rs 300 to Rs 800. The Avocado Bhel is priced at Rs 395 and Mounilicious, the house-favourite drink, is priced at Rs 695. Masala Peanut, Masala Papad, Crispy Corn, and Sev Puri are tagged at Rs 295 each. Order a hearty, Kanda Bhajiya for Rs 355 or prawn-based dishes at around Rs 795 each. For dessert, Shahi Tukda and Gulab Jamun are priced at Rs 410 each.