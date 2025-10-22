Inside Priyanka Chopra's Diwali Dinner With Family At Musaafer, New York: Full Menu Revealed

Diwali is incomplete without a grand family dinner featuring delicious Indian food, laughter, and love. This was the essence of actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas' Diwali celebration this year. The celebrity couple, along with their family, decided to enjoy dinner at Musaafer, an Indian fine-dining restaurant in New York. The restaurant, which opened in NYC earlier this year, is an extension of the Michelin-starred Musaafer in Houston.

The dinner menu was filled with delicious and experimental Indian dishes, all themed around Diwali. From plating food like a rangoli to serving a dish resembling a firecracker, the concept was brought to life by Michelin-starred Chef Mayank Istwal, Culinary Director and Corporate Executive Chef of Musaafer.

Photo Credit: Instagram/priyankachopra

"Because Priyanka is allergic to sesame, we custom-tailored the menu to ensure it was perfect," Chef Mayank told NDTV Food, sharing the exciting experience of curating a memorable Diwali dinner for the Chopra Jonas family. "The family loved the entire Diwali menu - honestly, some of my finest, most culturally rich creations to date," he added.

The six-course Diwali menu was titled 'Mandala of Lights', a culinary reimagination of rangoli and mandala.

Revealing Priyanka Chopra's favourite dish, the chef said, "Priyanka's favourite? The Jhol Momo! She even posted a picture on her IG stories! It was such an honour cooking for them, and I was genuinely touched by their modesty. They brought gifts for me and the owners (Shammi and Mithu Malik). They promised to return soon, and we can't wait to welcome them again!"

Photo Credit: Musaafer, NYC

Here's Everything On Priyanka Chopra's Diwali Dinner Menu

The food was inspired by regional cuisines from across India - South, East, Northeast, East-Central, and North.

Photo Credit: Musaafer

Course 1: Center of the Mandala - "Inner Light"

Jeevanam (Panchamrit)

Murukku, Jeevanam sphere, spiced potatoes, coconut, curry leaf, tomatoes, passionfruit

Course 2: First Layer - "Harmony of Earth"

Chaat

Aloo bhaja, ghugni tartare, chhola'r dal jhal muri, tamarind, sweet yoghurt, cilantro and mint mousse

Course 3: Middle Layer - "Flow of Water"

Jhol Momo

Choice of pickled edamame or shrimp, curried butternut squash, peanut and sesame crumble

Course 4: Outer Layer - "Breath of Air"

Kofta

Choice of chena kofta or chicken kofta, bhuna palak, chhati duxelles, tamatar launji, chilgoza goat cheese

Course 5: Perimeter - "Fire of Transformation"

Madhuram (Sweet Platter)

Mathura peda, motichoor, besan ladoo, milk cake, copra mishri pak, til ladoo

Course 6: Completion - "Wholeness in Sweetness"

Samapan Patakha

Coconut cream, shakkar cake