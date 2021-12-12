Inside Ankita Lokhande's Mehendi Ceremony. See Pics

Ankita Lokhande with Veena Nagda. (courtesy: veenanagdal)

Highlights Ankita's pre-wedding festivities began this month

She has been dating Vicky Jain for over 3 years

Ankita is seen in Pavitra Rishta 2

TV star Ankita Lokhande, who is about to get married this month, has actively been sharing photos from her pre-wedding festivities on her Instagram account. This time, however, her mehendi artist Veena Nagda shared glimpses from the actress' mehendi ceremony in Mumbai last night. She shared glimpses from the ceremony. She also posted pictures with the bride-to-be and she wrote: "Congratulations! Lokhande Ankita. Wish you a happy married life ahead." Sharing another picture, she wrote: "At Ankita Lokhande mehendi ceremony."

See the pictures here:

Screenshot of Veena Nagda's Instagram story.

Earlier this month, Ankita shared pictures from her pre-wedding rituals and she wrote: "Sacred." She added the hashtags #AnVikikahani and #preweddingfestivities to her post.

Ankita Lokhande, a popular name in the Hindi TV industry, is best-known for playing the role of Archana in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta, in which she co-starred with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They dated for six years and they parted ways in 2016. Besides Pavitra Rishta, Ankita has featured in shows such as Ek Thhi Naayka and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

In 2019, the actress made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She also starred in Baaghi 3, which featured Tiger Shroff in the titular role. Ankita Lokhande was also a participant in TV reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Circus.

Ankita is currently seen in the second season of Pavitra Rishta, which ran between 2009 and 2014. While Ankita Lokhande reprises her role as Archana in the new show, Shaheer Sheikh steps into the shoes of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the role of Manav.