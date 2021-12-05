Bride-To-Be Ankita Lokhande Shares Mushy Pics With Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain.(courtesy: lokhandeankita)

TV star Ankita Lokhande, who is all set to marry her boyfriend Vicky Jain this month, has been teasing her Instafam with pictures from her pre-wedding rituals - one post at a time. On Saturday night, however, she simply shared mushy pictures with her boyfriend Vicky. "Bas yu hi," she captioned the post. In the pictures, she can be seen dressed in a red saree, while Vicky Jain can be seen complementing her in a black suit. The comments section of her post was filled with evil eye and heart emojis from her Instafam.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Earlier this week, Ankita shared pictures from her pre-wedding rituals and she wrote: "Sacred." She added the hashtags #AnVikikahani and #preweddingfestivities to her post.

Ankita Lokhande, a popular name in the Hindi TV industry, is best-known for playing the role of Archana in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta, in which she co-starred with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They dated for six years and they parted ways in 2016. Besides Pavitra Rishta, Ankita has featured in shows such as Ek Thhi Naayka and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

In 2019, the actress made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She also starred in Baaghi 3, which featured Tiger Shroff in the titular role. Ankita Lokhande was also a participant in TV reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Circus.

Ankita is currently seen in the second season of Pavitra Rishta, which ran between 2009 and 2014. While Ankita Lokhande reprises her role as Archana in the new show, Shaheer Sheikh steps into the shoes of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the role of Manav.