TV star Ankita Lokhande shared pictures from her and Vicky Jain's wedding festivities. The pictures appear to be from the couple's wedding ceremony. Ankita can be seen dressed in a Maharashtrian bridal look. She simply posted a picture with Vicky Jain, who she has been dating for over 3 years and she wrote: "Sacred." Meanwhile, Vicky Jain posted a set of pictures from the ceremony and he wrote in Marathi: "I love us BUT picture abhi baaki hai mere dost." He added the hashtag #AnVikikahani to his post.

See the pictures here: