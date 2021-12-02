Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Had This Much Fun At Their Pre-Wedding Festivities

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain in a still from the video. courtesy: ankita_pure_soul)

Highlights The actress is set to marry Vicky Jain

They have been together for over 3 years

Ankita's friends threw a bachelorette party last month

TV star Ankita Lokhande, who is set to get married this month to boyfriend Vicky Jain, kickstarted pre-wedding festivities in style. The actress and her friends shared snippets from the pre-wedding bash on their Instagram stories, which were later curated by several fanpages dedicated to the Pavitra Rishta actress. In the video, the bride-to-be can be seen dressed in a shimmery saree as she dances with boyfriend Vicky Jain. She styled her hair in a bun. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been together for more than 3 years now.

See the pictures and videos from Ankita Lokhande's pre-wedding bash here:

Last month, Ankita Lokhande shared these posts from her bachelorette party. Take a look at the posts here:

Ankita Lokhande, a popular name in the Hindi TV industry, is best-known for playing the role of Archana in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta, in which she co-starred with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They dated for six years and they parted ways in 2016. Besides Pavitra Rishta, Ankita has featured in shows such as Ek Thhi Naayka and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

In 2019, the actress made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She also starred in Baaghi 3, which featured Tiger Shroff in the titular role. Ankita Lokhande was also a participant in TV reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Circus.

Ankita is currently seen in the second season of Pavitra Rishta, which ran between 2009 and 2014. While Ankita Lokhande reprises her role as Archana in the new show, Shaheer Sheikh steps into the shoes of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the role of Manav.