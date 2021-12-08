Ankita Lokhande Hospitalised Ahead Of Wedding, Now Discharged

Ankita Lokhande shared this image. (courtesy lokhandeankita)

Highlights Ankita Lokhande posted pictures from pre-wedding festivities earlier

She posted a picture of her foot with a cast

The actress will reportedly get married this month

TV actress, Ankita Lokhande, who will reportedly marry boyfriend Vicky Jain this month, was hospitalised after she sprained her leg. The actress has been discharged now, a Pinkvilla report stated. A source close to the actress told Pinkvilla, "Ankita sprained her leg and was immediately rushed to the hospital. She has now been discharged but advised bed rest by the doctors." Meanwhile, the actress shared a picture of her foot in a cast on her Instagram story on Wednesday and she wrote: "Talk to my foot." The actress' pre-wedding festivities began a few days ago.

See what Ankita Lokhande shared:

Screenshot of Ankita Lokhande's Instagram story.

Last week, Ankita shared pictures from her pre-wedding rituals and she wrote: "Sacred." She added the hashtags #AnVikikahani and #preweddingfestivities to her post.

Ankita Lokhande, a popular name in the Hindi TV industry, is best-known for playing the role of Archana in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta, in which she co-starred with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They dated for six years and they parted ways in 2016. Besides Pavitra Rishta, Ankita has featured in shows such as Ek Thhi Naayka and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

In 2019, the actress made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She also starred in Baaghi 3, which featured Tiger Shroff in the titular role. Ankita Lokhande was also a participant in TV reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Circus.

Ankita is currently seen in the second season of Pavitra Rishta, which ran between 2009 and 2014. While Ankita Lokhande reprises her role as Archana in the new show, Shaheer Sheikh steps into the shoes of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the role of Manav.