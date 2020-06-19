'I'll Spot You Through That Telescope:' Bhumi Pednekar's Emotional Farewell Note To Sushant Singh Rajput

A file photo of Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Sonchiriya co-star Bhumi Pednekar chose the best set of words to describe the late actor and the lasting impact that he had on her. On Friday, Ms Pednekar shared a picture of a notebook and recounted all the life lessons that Mr Rajput gave her. Bhumi signed off her post in these word - "You truly are a double slit photon. A neutron star," referring to what Mr Rajput's Instagram bio says: "Photon in a double-slit." Bhumi, in beautifully written note, described Sushant Singh Rajput as a "Supernova" and wrote: "I wake up in the morning and I think of you, I think of all our chats, your habits and moods. Then it kicks in, a pain I couldn't imagine I would feel for you." Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at home in Mumbai on Sunday and police say it was by suicide.

Recalling her first meeting with the late actor, who was a huge science buff, Bhumi wrote: "The 1st time we met, you told me you would show me the stars. In my head I wondered -'ya whatever, what a cheese ball.' Little did I know you meant every word you said." Ms Pednekar mentioned that there was a childlike innocence and a sparkle in Mr Rajput's eyes every time he spoke of anything remotely related to the cosmos. "Full of excitement, in the middle of nowhere, you jumped like child. Ready to take us all on a journey. You took us to the moon and back," writes Bhumi.

Sushant Singh Rajput, an engineering student before he became an actor, was passionate about astrophysics and science. However, his range of interests had no limits. Speaking of the actor's transformation from a co-star to a teacher, Ms Pednekar wrote: "Just like that, from a co-star you became a teacher. You turned me into a seeker, ready with her book and pen, waiting for class to begin. I remember your excitement on all the questions I asked, getting an answer from you wasn't easy. You turn that too into a learning task. You, my friend gave me an experience of a lifetime. You were like the emergence of a chaos. A chaos so different and potent it's hard to explain."

Sushant Singh Rajput was no ordinary star. "You made me realise I was just a fractal in this pond. You challenged me to write with my left hand and narrate versus backwards, you challenged me to races and quizzes and it drove me nuts. We spoke of Van Gogh, Gaudi and Descartes. We spoke of breaking patterns and creating new ones. We spoke of theories, success and life. We had debates and many fights. We listened to Beethoven and Mozart .We tried understanding their music through algorithms and charts. You spoke of Faraday and tried explaining me Newton's theories through art," wrote the actress.

"I know you can see the world grieving for you. There's a sense of loss everyone feels. Many that met and didn't meet you. Your genius will live on with all the work you've done and through that telescope I'll spot you again. It will be easy because you will be the youngest and the brightest among many we love up there. You are going to be missed. Our dear SSR," read an excerpt from the actress' post.

Read Bhumi Pednekar's post here:

Earlier this week, Bhumi posted a eulogy for her Sonchiriya co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on her Instagram profile. She shared a picture from the sets of the 2019 dacoit drama, directed by Abhishek Chaubey and wrote: "Rest in peace, my friend...Shocked and heartbroken...Still can't believe it...To star gazing and our endless chats...Am going to spot you twinkling bright up there with the rest because you are and will always be a star, my dearest Sushant Singh Rajput."

After his star-making performance as the lead on the show Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput made his film debut in 2013's Kai Po Che! His impressive filmography includes Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! Mr Rajput was last seen in 2019's Drive and had a film called Dil Bechara ready for release before the coronavirus lockdown hit.

