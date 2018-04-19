Ileana D'Cruz Posted A New Pic And The Internet Thinks It Spotted A Baby Bump

Ileana D'Cruz shared a new picture of herself (dressed in black from head to toe) amid rumours about her pregnancy. The photo credit was given to her "love" Andrew Kneebone (as usual). "Always bringing out the best in me," she captioned it. The photo has over 4 lakh likes and several comments - mostly compliments but some Instagram users are speculating if Ileana is pregnant or not. A section of the Internet was sure they could see her "baby bump" while some simply asked the Raid actress, "Are you pregnant?" Ileana, who is very guarded about her personal life, ignored their queries and remarks.
Highlights
- Some users were not sure and asked Ileana if the rumours are true
- Ileana's latest picture was taken by Andrew Kneebone
- "Always bringing out the best in me," she captioned it
Take a look at Ileana's post:
Last year, Ileana D'Cruz called Andrew Kneebone her "hubby" in a photo caption, which gave birth to the reports of their secret wedding. During the promotion of Baadshaho and Raid, Ileana was asked several times if she and Andrew are married but the Barfi! actress declined to comment. "I don't know what comment to make. Professionally, I am doing well. Personally also, I am doing well. Thank you. I don't think there's any comment to be made. I have kept my personal life fairly private. I don't like to talk about it too much. But it's pretty much there for the world to see," she told news agency PTI.
Commentsfrequently features in Andrew Kneebone's Instagram posts and she also shares pictures of herself clicked by the Australian photographer. In one of Andrew's recent posts, Ileana can be seen enjoying "some sweet time alone" in a bathtub.
She was last seen in Raid opposite Ajay Devgn.