Ileana D'Cruz's Birthday Post For Boyfriend Is Just Too Cute

Ileana D'Cruz with her boyfriend. (Image courtesy: ileana_official)

Ileana D'Cruz shared an adorable birthday wish for her boyfriend Andrew Kneebone on her Instagram profile on Friday. In her post, the 31-year-old actress referred to Andrew as a "gorgeous man" and wrote: "Happy Birthday you gorgeous man. Wish I could've been with you today but hey I kinda am." Ileana stated that she won't be with Andrew on his birthday (she didn't say why). As of now Andrew has not reacted to the post but we would love to see his reaction. Ileana's post received over 1 lakh likes within a few hours.

Take a look at Ileana's post here:

Ileana's birthday wish for Andrew this year was quite different from the one that she posted last year. Last year, Ileana shared a loved-up picture along Andrew and she captioned it: "Seriously I don't know how you get sexier with every year I've known you! Ain't complaining though. I hope you have the best year ever... You deserve every happiness and so much more and if I can add to that in even a small little way I'd consider myself very lucky. I love you." Take a look at the aforementioned post here:

Ileana D'Cruz and Andrew Kneebone frequently make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles and we simply love it when that happens. Take a look at some of the pictures of the couple here:

On the work front, Ileana was last seen in the 2018 Telugu film Amar Akbar Anthony. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending among others.

