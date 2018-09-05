Ileana D'Cruz And Andrew Kneebone, Around The World In 9 Pics. It's Funny As Heck

Andrew Kneebone Instagrammed this photo (courtesy andrewkneebonephotography )

Looks like Ileana D'Cruz's photographer boyfriend Andrew Kneebone is really, really missing the actress, for proof, you can head to his Instagram profile. Andrew Kneebone shared an album of photos from his apparent "date night" with Ileana and shared a hilarious (and fictional) account of how it turned into an adventurous trip around the world. He substantiated each adventure with a photo, but umm, well, they are not really what you think. "Date night! It's important to have set some time apart for just you and your partner. Our date night was something really special... starting with an awesome romantic dinner, then onto a bar for some drinks, then a movie in the open air (so romantic)," read an excerpt from Andrew's post.

"Then we went to this thumping club and then some karaoke. It was this point I turned to Ileana and said 'Let's do something crazy! Let's go to Paris!' Which was nice but then I said 'Let's go to Egypt!' Which was wonderful and pointy!" he added. Now, why don't you figure out how romantic the date was, take a look at the photos here.

Meanwhile, a user asked Andrew Kneebone if the post really means that he's missing Ileana, he simply said: "One week and four days till I land in India." Awww. So sweet.

Meanwhile, here's what Ileana D'Cruz is upto:

This little chipmunk #schedulewrap #AAA A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on Sep 4, 2018 at 11:17am PDT

Ileana and Andrew are often reported to be married, something which the actress has smartly managed to have dealt with cold diplomacy so far but she's never shied away from posting pictures of herself with Andrew or the ones of her from Andrew's lenses. Speaking to news agency IANS earlier this year, Ileana opened up about the role Andrew played in helping her fight her battle depression. "Things had got so bad that I was pushing people away. I didn't realise how much I was alienating people. I would constantly refuse to go out when friends would call. At one point, I didn't realise I was at home for a week... After that, I got an ultimatum from him."

Last seen in Ajay Devgn's Raid, Ileana's next project is Telugu film Amar Akbar Anthony.