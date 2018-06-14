Ileana D'Cruz's Holiday Pic Is Making Boyfriend Andrew Kneebone 'Kind Of Jealous'

Highlights
- Ileana and Andrew are holidaying in Fiji
- Both of them are sharing updates on Instagram
- For a new photo, Andrew wrote: "I'm kind of jealous"
Posting a thank you note to Bhushan Bagadia and admiring his favourite model, Andrew shared how Ileana prepped for a fun photoshoot. "Anyway more serious photos to come but I thought you guys would enjoy this :) also let's just take a moment to see that Ileana always looks amazing in every photo! Not going to lie, hon I'm kind of jealous," read a part of Andrew's caption.
When shooting always take time out to be silly! The awesome @bhushanbagadiapositives (seriously have you checked out his photos!?) helped me with getting the light just right.. anyway he walked past and I thought boom! That's a silly stupid shot! Oh Interesting note.. that was the only time ever he ever walked into my shot ever!!! Anyway more serious photos to come but I thought you guys would enjoy this :) also let's just take a moment to see that @ileana_official always looks amazing in every photo!! Not going to lie, hon I'm kind of jealous :) Now go and see @bhushanbagadiapositives underwater photos!! Give him cake
Here's the final shot, which was Instagrammed by the actress earlier. Well done, Ileana and Andrew!
Ileana D'Cruz and Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone are reported to be married, something which the actress has smartly managed to have dealt with cold diplomacy so far but she's never shied away from posting pictures of herself with Andrew or the ones of her from Andrew's lenses. Last seen in Ajay Devgn's Raid, Ileana's next project is Telugu film Amar Akbar Anthony.