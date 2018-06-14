Ileana D'Cruz's Holiday Pic Is Making Boyfriend Andrew Kneebone 'Kind Of Jealous'

"Let's just take a moment to see that Ileana D'Cruz always looks amazing in every photo! Not going to lie, hon I'm kind of jealous," wrote Andrew

Written by | Updated: June 14, 2018 10:50 IST
Here's Ileana, all the way from Fiji (courtesy andrewkneebonephotography)

  1. Ileana and Andrew are holidaying in Fiji
  2. Both of them are sharing updates on Instagram
  3. For a new photo, Andrew wrote: "I'm kind of jealous"
Guess who's in Fiji, chilling in the sparkling sea water and soaking up the sun? Actress Ileana D'Cruz and her boyfriend Andrew Kneebone are having the time of their lives in the island retreat! Ileana and Andrew are sharing rather envy-inducing entries from their Fiji vacation and now, in a new photo, Andrew revealed the story behind one of Ileana's perfect shots, which we have been witnessed previosuly. Andrew, who is a photographer himself with Ileana as his favourite subject, wrote about the behind-the-scenes story of one particular shot featuring Ileana. He credited fellow photographer Bhushan Bagadia for getting the lighting right and also made a confession about Ileana "looking amazing in every photo."

Posting a thank you note to Bhushan Bagadia and admiring his favourite model, Andrew shared how Ileana prepped for a fun photoshoot. "Anyway more serious photos to come but I thought you guys would enjoy this :) also let's just take a moment to see that Ileana always looks amazing in every photo! Not going to lie, hon I'm kind of jealous," read a part of Andrew's caption.
 


Here's the final shot, which was Instagrammed by the actress earlier. Well done, Ileana and Andrew!
 


Here are some more from the duo's Fiji diaries.
 

 

 

 

 


Ileana D'Cruz and Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone are reported to be married, something which the actress has smartly managed to have dealt with cold diplomacy so far but she's never shied away from posting pictures of herself with Andrew or the ones of her from Andrew's lenses. Last seen in Ajay Devgn's Raid, Ileana's next project is Telugu film Amar Akbar Anthony.
 

