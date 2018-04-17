Ileana D'Cruz Relaxes In A Bathtub, In Latest Pic By Andrew Kneebone

Ileana D'Cruz's photo taken by photographer boyfriend Andrew Kneebone is taking over the Internet. In the picture instagrammed by Andrew, Ileana can be seen relaxing in a bathtub with a cuppa in her hand. "Ileana D'Cruz having time some sweet time alone, kind of," he captioned the photo, which has over 8,000 likes. Instagram users love Ileana's photo and compliments such as "pretty," "beautiful" and "gorgeous" have flooded the comments section. Andrew Kneebone's Instagram page is filled with gorgeous photos of Ileana, who in turn shares several pictures on her page with photo credits to Andrew Kneebone.
- The Internet loved Andrew Kneebone's latest post
- "You are so beautiful," read one comment
- Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in Raid
In one of her posts, Ileana called Andrew Kneebone her "hubby," after which her fans believed that she married the Australian photographer in secret. Even during media interactions (for film promotions) Ileana declined to elucidate. "I don't know what comment to make. Professionally, I am doing well. Personally also, I am doing well. Thank you. I don't think there's any comment to be made. I have kept my personal life fairly private. I don't like to talk about it too much. But it's pretty much there for the world to see," she told news agency PTI.
She was last seen in Raid, also with Ajay Devgn.